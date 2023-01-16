OXFORD — A former Amory High School teacher indicted for the sexual exploitation of children rejected a plea deal and fired his attorneys last week.
A 10-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury last summer said Toshemie Wilson, 47, of Okolona, convinced former Amory High School students to engage in sexual activity that he photographed or filmed.
During the last several months, Wilson and federal prosecutors hammered out a plea agreement. But when the agreement was presented to Wilson on Jan. 11 at the Lafayette County Detention Center, he refused to sign it. At the same time, Wilson informed Tupelo attorneys Jamie Franks and Bill Wheeler that he no longer wanted them representing him.
On Jan. 12, Franks and Wheeler filed a motion to withdraw as counsel. The following day, Chief U.S. District Judge Debra Brown allowed them to withdraw. The order gives Wilson 30 days to retain a new attorney or tell the government he wants a public defender.
The judge’s order did not address Wilson’s upcoming Feb. 6 trial. With the plea agreement off the table, Wilson faces up to three centuries in a federal prison if convicted.
Wilson was arrested July 1, 2022, and charged with producing child pornography and possession of child pornography. He is accused of giving juvenile male students cash and drugs and then recording them while they performed sex acts either alone or with a blow-up doll.
He was initially released on an unsecured $10,000 bond. The government objected, and a week later, Judge Brown ordered Wilson detained until trial. He was taken into federal custody July 13, 2022, and has remained in the Lafayette County Detention Center.
When originally arrested, Wilson was only charged with one count of production of child pornography. When the full evidence was presented to a grand jury, the number of counts increased. If convicted, Wilson would face not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years on each charge.
Wilson was an instructor with the Technology Students Association. His alleged inappropriate conduct with students dates back to at least 2005. The federal indictment focused on nine victims and crimes that happened between 2006 and 2016.
The crimes came to light in early November 2020 when a former student talked to a counselor. A subsequent search of Wilson’s phone and other electronic devices revealed numerous images and videos of Amory High School male students in sexual positions and/or performing sexual acts.
During searches of Wilson’s house and storage building in May 2021, investigators seized more than 300 items, including video tapes labeled with sexual positions and the names of known Amory High School students.
The court sealed several documents to preserve the identities of the victims.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.