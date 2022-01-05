IUKA • A former social worker with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services will spend the next 8 years behind bars for sex crimes involving two young men who were under her care.
During a hearing Wednesday morning in Tishomingo County Circuit Court, Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Lauren Rose Cavness, 27, of 18 County Road 142, Tishomingo, to a total of 71 years for three felony charges. He then suspended 54 of those years. Since the three sentences will be served concurrently, the total time dropped to 8 years. Because she was in a position of trust, Cavness will have to serve the sentence day for day. She will not get time off for good behavior.
“This was definitely a tough case,” said defense attorney Tony Farese. “The defendant accepted responsibility for her conduct. We had hoped for a lighter sentence but think we received a fair sentence.”
In September 2021, Cavness pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a child under her care while she worked as a social worker, to possessing a sexually explicit photograph of a child and to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to evidence presented during the Wednesday hearing, Cavness, then 24, had sexual relations with two 16-year-old males. Investigators found a photograph of one of the boy’s genitals on her phone, leading to the second charge. Also on her phone was a series of texts with adult friends where she admitted the relationships.
Gypsy Ward, an investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office testified that Cavness looked up the CPD policy on relationships with clients and texted a friend “Dammit, I’m as unethical AF.” In another text, she referred to herself as “an unethical pedophile.”
“She knew it was wrong but she continued to do it over and over,” said Amanda Fritz, who prosecuted the case for the Attorney General’s Office. “She was supposed to help these kids, but she did the exact opposite.”
The defense painted Cavness as a young girl, fresh out of college and still wet behind the ears put in a situation she was not equipped to handle. Farese said Cavness was naive and impressionable, trying to deal with two street-wise delinquents. He argued that it was the boys who were the aggressors and manipulated Cavness into the situation.
“She was inexperienced, passive and naive about the realities that shape young men like this,” said Dr. John Ciocca, a clinical psychologist hired by the defense. “She said (one of the victims) was aggressive, threatening and intimidating. She had symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder from (him) threatening to disclose their relationship if she didn’t continue (to have sex).”
He said Cavness entered the field of social work thinking she could make a massive difference in the lives of the children she worked with. She was unprepared and failed miserably he added.
When given a chance to speak, Cavness admitted her guilt and remorse.
“I was eager to begin my social work career and had the naive notion that any unorthodox approach that I implemented would be successful,” Cavness said in a low voice. “Due to this, boundaries were frequently crossed and my judgment was severely impaired. My actions were unethical and unprofessional to say the least.”
She apologized to her victims and their families for her reckless behavior that brought “immense shame” to her family, her community and the profession. She hoped that one day, everyone affected by her “incredibly selfish actions” can forgive her.
Judge Mims said Cavness should be commended to wanting to go into social work to help others, noting that her unorthodox approach had her taking clients to buy clothes and school supplies. She even went to visit them in reform school.
“You were more engaged that most social workers,” Judge Mims said. “But I can’t believe anyone who went through high school and college didn’t know the simple rule that you don’t get to have sexual relations with the people you are charged to serve.
“You broke the trust, faith and confidence the state of Mississippi put in you as a CPS worker.”
On the sexual battery charge, the judge sentenced her to the maximum 30 years but suspended 22 years. For the exploitation of a child (the pornographic photo), she was given a 40-year sentence with 32 years suspended. Cavness also received 1 year for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
When she is released from prison, she will have to serve 5 years of post-release supervision, commonly called probation. She was also ordered to pay $5,400 in fines plus all court costs.
A Tishomingo County grand jury returned a multiple-count indictment against Cavness in September 2020 following a months-long investigation by the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office, the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services and the Mississippi Attorney General's Office. The investigation delved into the allegations of improper conduct by Cavness from March 2018 through February 2020.
After the indictments were announced, Cavness, accompanied by her attorney, surrendered at the Tishomingo County Jail. She was released less than 2 hours later after posting the $70,000 bond stipulated in the indictment.
She remained free on bond through the plea hearing last fall. Judge Mims allowed her to remain free on the same bond while awaiting the sentencing.
Following the hearing, Cavness was taken into custody and carried to the Tishomingo County Jail, where she will remain until the Mississippi Department of Corrections picks her up.