TUPELO • A former Tupelo school administrator who pleaded no contest to driving drunk during school hours is appealing his case to Lee County Court.
Paul Moton, a former two-time Administrator of the Year for the Tupelo Public School District, entered a plea of no contest, or "nolo contendre," to driving under the influence Dec. 3, 2021 in Tupelo Municipal Court. While a no contest plea has the immediate effects of a guilty plea, it allows Moton to accept the DUI conviction without the factual admission of guilt.
The following week he appealed the case to Lee County Court, the next higher court. He is represented by Mark Nichols, a Tupelo-based attorney who refers to himself in advertising as "Mr. DUI Tupelo."
In the Dec. 8, 2021, motion, Moton said "being aggrieved of the lower court decision" he was appealing the finding of guilty. The case is set to be heard May 11 at 9:30 a.m. before Lee County Court Judge James Moore.
Because of the unusual circumstances surrounding Moton's arrest during school hours, the Tupelo prosecutor subpoenaed his medical records, which were attached to the court file.
Nichols filed a motion Jan. 25 to seal the entire court file -- restricting access to just the judge, court personnel and attorneys for both sides -- and issue a gag order to prevent anyone from talking about the information in the case file.
Instead, Judge Moore reduced the scope to just the highly personal information, ruling the same day that "the medical records filed in this case be sealed."
Moton worked at the school district's central office as Director of Educational Enhancement and Innovative Design when he was pulled over during school hours less than two weeks into the fall semester.
According to the Tupelo Police Department report, Moton was driving carelessly along West Jackson Street Monday, Aug. 16, around 11 a.m.
The reporting officer said Moton "could barely stand and used the bed of the truck to maintain his balance." Moton admitted he was impaired and said he was "going to lose his job."
Moton told police he had been drinking hand sanitizer. Fearing the hand sanitizer contained methanol, which is poisonous, police had Moton carried by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center for observation. Police followed the ambulance to the hospital and issued Moton a citation for driving under the influence.
Since he did not go to the county jail where his blood alcohol content could have been documented by the Intoxilyzer 8000, city prosecutors subpoenaed his medical records.
Following the arrest, Moton was put on leave, according to district policy, school superintendent Rob Picou said in August. Moton submitted his resignation in writing in early November. It was accepted by the school board at their Nov. 9, 2021 meeting.
Moton spent 23 years as an educator, two decades of them with Tupelo Schools. He served as Milam Elementary School principal for seven years, where he was named the district's top administrator for the 2014-15 and 2019-20 school years. He was promoted to the central office position in April 2021.