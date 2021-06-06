STARKVILLE – Two men have been arrested and a two more are wanted in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting that left four people wounded.
Police say the incident began as an argument in the parking lot behind Coconuts convenience store at 601 University Drive. At least four people were hit by gunfire and all of the parties involved knew each other.
The call went out at 12:59 a.m. June 6. Officers were on the scene at 1:01 a.m.
“Officers on a nearby detail heard the incident and had an extremely fast response time,” said Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady.
By Sunday afternoon, Zahied Logan, 20, of Maben, and Eric Jefferson, 20, of Maben, had been arrested, charged with two counts of aggravated assault each, and booked into the Oktibbeha Jail. Both men were shot during the altercation and received medical treatment for their wounds at the Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center before being arrested.
A third suspect, whose name has not been released by police, remains in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.
A fourth suspect, Jallel Jones, 24, of Mathiston, is wanted by police, who are asking that he turn himself in to authorities.
A black female, who has not been charged, was also hit by gunfire. She was treated at the hospital and released.
Lovelady said police are in the early stages of this investigation and more arrests are possible.
If you have information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.