JACKSON – The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued more than 4,400 tickets and worked four fatal wrecks during the Fourth of July holiday travel period.
Two of the four fatal wrecks happened in the Daily Journal coverage area.
Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 15 in Chickasaw County July 3 around 8 p.m.
Christopher D Mooneyham, 50, of Houston, was headed south on a 2018 motorcycle when he was hit by a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic driven by 48-year-old Jesse E Rogers, who was attempting to turn left onto County Road 405. Mooneyham received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 67-year-old Memphis man died July 4 when his car left an Itawamba County road and rolled several times.
The preliminary investigation showed Vernon William, 67, of Memphis, Tennessee, was traveling south on Highway 371 in a 2005 Toyota Corolla when it left the road around 11 a.m. He received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
The other two fatal wrecks on state highways and interstates occurred in Panola and Marion counties.
Around 4 p.m. July 3, Verda Taylor, 63, of Sardis, died when her 2020 Nissan Murano collided with an oncoming 2016 Peterbilt on Highway 315 in Panola County. She died from the injuries. The truck driver, Charles L. Johnson, 55, of Enid, received moderate injuries.
A few hours later on Highway 35 in Marion County, Jerry Raynes, 61, of Carson, died in a two-car wreck.
The two-day enforcement period began Monday at 6 a.m. and ended Tuesday at midnight. Troopers issued a total of 4,458 citations, made 49 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 508 motorists for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 76 crashes resulting in 30 injuries, including the four fatalities.
