STARKVILLE – The Starkville Police Department arrested four more suspects, ages 14-21, and are searching for one more in connection with an April 17 shooting that left a 13-year-old boy injured.
On Wednesday April 21, police arrested Javeon Colebrooke, 15; Marcus Hill, 14; Lewayne Robertson, 17; and Quindarious Robertson, 21; all of Columbus. Cameron Jones, 16, of Starkville, was arrested Monday April 19. They are each charged with aggravated assault. They are being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail, each on a $200,000 bond.
Authorities are still searching for a sixth suspect, and have an outstanding arrest warrant for Lakelvin Lewis, 16, of Noxubee County.
Police patrolling the Westside Park area Saturday April 17 heard shots fired in the area of the Brookville Garden Apartments around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to the apartments and found one juvenile male who had been shot in the thigh. He was airlifted to a hospital out of the area for medical attention.
If you have information related to this incident please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.