STARKVILLE • The investigation into the drive-by shootings that led to the death of a 9-year-old boy Jan. 5 has landed four people behind bars on felony charges.
Following the death of Lasang Kemp Jr., 9, the Starkville Police Department has served 62 search warrants as part of the investigation. Multiple search warrants were served Friday Jan. 14 leading to four more arrests.
Angelica Robertson, 25; Walter Deloach, 35; and Jazzerine Peter Hart, 34; all of Starkville, were each charged with accessory after the fact to murder and six counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. Deloach was also charged with possession of marijuana. Hurt was also charged with four counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a weapon by felon.
In a separate but related arrest, Jessica Hemphill, 40, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
The accessory after the fact charges mirror the charges faced by the three men accused of the fatal drive-by shooting.
Barron "B-Man" Hubbard, 29; Tabyron "Tayy Tayy" Fisher, 21; and Dellveon "Dez" Lindsey, 19; were arrested withing 24 hours of the shooting. Each is charged with one count of murder and six counts of aggravated assault. They are all being held in lieu of a total bond of $3.5 million apiece.
Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard said around 8 p.m. Jan. 6, the three suspects were in one car when they opened fire on a second vehicle at the corner of Carver and Hiwassee drives. The suspects exchanged gunfire with the victim as the rolling incident made its way to Peoples Street and Highland Avenue near the Brookville Garden apartments.
The victim was eventually able to elude the suspects. A short time later, the suspects opened fired at the car Kemp was a passenger inside on Santa Anita Drive, about a mile away from the location of the first drive-by. The original victim was related to the occupants of the second car.
Police have said it is likely that these drive-by shootings are "directly related" to a double homicide last March where two parties met and shot each other on Pilcher Street, not far from Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary School.
Ernest Perkins and Justin Vaughn, both 32, met outside an apartment complex and started shooting at each other around 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Vaughn died from his injuries that evening. Perkins was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he died the following day.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.