STARKVILLE • A fourth person has been arrested and charged with the death of a 9-year-old Starkville boy killed in a Jan. 5 drive-by shooting.
The Starkville Police Department arrested Christopher Perkins, 30, on the morning of Feb. 25 and charged him with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.
During his initial court appearance, Friday, a Starkville Municipal Court Judge set Perkins' bond at a total of $3 million — $2 million on the murder charge and $250,000 each on the aggravated assault charge. Perkins remains in the Oktibbeha County Jail.
A pair of drive-by shootings took place in Starkville on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 5. Lasang Kemp Jr., 9, was a passenger in a car targeted in the second incident. He was struck by at least one bullet and died. Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard said Kemp was an innocent bystander.
The following day, police arrested Barron "B-Man" Hubbard, 29; Tabyron "Tayy Tayy" Fisher, 21; and Dellveon "Dez" Lindsey, 19. All three were charged with one count of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.
Based on the charges, Perkins was not involved in the initial drive-by, only the second fatal incident.
Chief Ballard said three suspects in one car opened fire on a second vehicle at the corner of Carver and Hiwassee drives around 8 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspects exchanged gunfire with the victim as the rolling incident made its way to Peoples Street and Highland Avenue near the Brookville Garden apartments.
The victim was eventually able to elude the suspects.
A short time later, relatives of the first victim were leaving Santa Anita Drive, about a mile away from the location of the first drive-by, when the suspects then "rolled up and opened gunfire" upon the relatives, killing the boy.
Since there is a murder charge and the underlying felonies of aggravated assault, the charges could be upgraded to capital murder. Since all four men are over 18, they could face the death penalty. The decision to upgrade the charges is normally made by the District Attorney or the grand jury.
In the weeks following the shootings, SPD served 62 search warrants as part of the investigation. Four people were arrested Jan. 14 in connection with the drive-bys.
Angelica Robertson, 25; Walter Deloach, 35; and Jazzerine Peter Hart, 34; all of Starkville, were each charged with accessory after the fact to murder and six counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. Deloach was also charged with possession of marijuana. Hurt was also charged with four counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a weapon by felon.
In a separate but related arrest, Jessica Hemphill, 40, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
While police have not released a motive for the drive-bys, Ballard said the shootings are "directly related" to a double homicide last March where two parties met and shot each other on Pilcher Street, not far from Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary School.
Ernest Perkins and Justin Vaughn, both 32, met outside an apartment complex and started shooting at each other around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Vaughn died from his injuries that evening. Perkins was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he died the following day.