STARKVILLE – Starkville police have charged a fourth person in connection with a Sunday night shooting at a convenience store that possibly involved illegally altered weapons.
Austin Hudson, 21, of Starkville was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Coby Jones, 17, of Starkville, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.
Also arrested were Jade Stallings, 22, and Aja Sherrod, 23, both of Starkville, each charged with accessory after the fact.
Police were called to the Sprint Mart located at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road at 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, for a report of a shooting. Two people received minor injuries. A female associated with the parties shooting at each other was grazed by a bullet. A male bystander was hit in the abdomen by debris from a ricocheting bullet.
Police say the two shooting parties knew each other and this was a focused attack. While no weapons have been recovered, authorities believe the pistols used were illegally modified for automatic fire.
While the four people arrested are facing felony charges in state court, if fully automatic weapons were used, the shooters could face federal weapons charges as well. Possession of a machine gun is punishable by up to 10 years in a federal prison.
The shooting remains under active investigation and more arrests are expected.
This was actually the second shooting outside the store in April. Police say there is no information at this time connecting the Sunday night incident with an April 1 shooting at the same store.
During that shooting, Marcus Bell Jr., 18, of Starkville, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was arrested April 11 after he was released from medical care and charged with aggravated assault. Jordan Young, 17, of Starkville, and Javion Rice, 18 of Crawford, were were arrested three days later and charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.