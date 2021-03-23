TUPELO - An Itawamba County man was jailed over the weekend for allegedly seriously injuring his own infant child.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers were dispatched March 20 around 11 p.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 1516 McCullough Boulevard for an injured 3-month-old. The infant appeared to be suffering from a fractured leg and was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the injury was not accidental and TPD detectives and Child Protective Services were contacted. The biological father, Joshua Nichols, 35, of Fulton, was detained as a suspect while on the scene. The subsequent investigation led to Nichols being arrested felony child abuse.
He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:49 a.m. Sunday. He was arraigned Monday in Tupelo Municipal Court, where Judge Willie Allen ordered him held without bond.