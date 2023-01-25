Members of the Birmingham Ridge, Tupelo and Saltillo fire departments secure a vehicle that overturned along the Natchez Trace Parkway a few miles north of the visitors center Wednesday afternoon. The driver died in the one-car wreck.
Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes carries off the body armor and gun belt of one of the two Saltillo officers who jumped in the cold waters of Mud Creek to check on the driver. The one-car accident on the Natchez Trace just north of the visitors center claimed the life of the driver.
Multiple agencies block a section of the Natchez Trace just north of the visitors center in response to a one-car accident that overturned in a creek between highways 145 and 45. The wreck claimed the life of the driver.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
TUPELO – A Lee County man has died after his car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway on Wednesday and landed upside down in a creek just north of Tupelo.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the driver of the silver-blue Toyota Rav4 as Tony Barnett, 55, of Guntown. His name was initiailly withheld, pending the notification of the next of kin.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said a call went out to 911 at 2:38 p.m. that a car had driven off the Trace and into Mud Creek, just north of the parkway visitors center. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Saltillo police and fire departments, the Tupelo Fire Department dive team and parkway rangers were dispatched.
“The vehicle left the left side of the road and hit an embankment,” Johnson said. “The car landed upside down in the creek. Officers went into the water to see if anybody was still inside the vehicle. By the time the divers went in the get the driver out of the vehicle, he was deceased.”
NTP Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala said the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
