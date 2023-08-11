TUPELO – A Tupelo man convicted of possessing drugs and an illegal weapon was given two life sentences Friday because of prior felony convictions.
Erik Lamont Turner, 43, of Nelle Street, Tupelo, was originally charged with drug trafficking but a Lee County jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of possession of methamphetamine. Friday morning, Senior Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk sentenced Turner to two consecutive life sentences.
“Because Turner was prosecuted as a habitual criminal, the penalty automatically jumps to life in prison,” said Assistant District Attorney Brian Neely. “He had prior convictions for the sale of cocaine and a drive-by shooting, both in Chickasaw County.”
Tupelo police arrested Turner in late May 2021 on West Main Street with 40 dosages units of methamphetamine and an allegedly stolen handgun. He was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
As the trial began this week, the stolen firearm charge was retired to the files. Once the case was given to the jury, they found him guilty of the lesser charge of possession of methamphetamine. But because of the habitual criminal aspect, the sentence for either charge would have been life.
Turner is no stranger to law enforcement or prosecutors. In addition to his former and current convictions, he still faces multiple felony charges for shooting his wife shortly after the Tupelo drug arrest two years ago.
According to Lee County Adult Jail records, Turner was arrested on May 31, 2021. He was released on bond on July 9, 2021. Less than a month later, police were called to his west Tupelo residence for what authorities called a domestic dispute that escalated.
Turner’s wife was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room with serious injuries. Turner was carried to the jail, charged with aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.
A trial date has not been scheduled on those charges.
