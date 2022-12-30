SALTILLO – A veteran law enforcement officer has taken over as chief of the 20-man Saltillo Police Department.
Rusty Haynes, 57, who retired from the Tupelo Police Department with 30 years experience, has been part-time at Saltillo for the last 13 months. He will replace Daniel McKinney, who retired after 18 months as chief.
The new chief and the former chief worked together for decades at Tupelo, so when Haynes got an itch to get back into policing, he knew where to go.
“When Chief McKinney got the job, I asked him if he would let me work part-time,” Haynes said. “And it was just a part-time gig at first. But when Daniel was thinking about retiring, we started talking and it seemed like a good fit (for me to pursue the chief’s job).”
The Saltillo Board of Aldermen unanimously approved Haynes Dec. 8.
“I am excited to have a veteran officer like Rusty Haynes as chief,” Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham said. “The future of our city is bright. We are creating jobs, have some of the lowest taxes in the region and I’m sure Chief Haynes will continue to keep crime rates low.”
During his very brief public comments following the swearing in ceremony Friday morning, Haynes promised the citizens that he would do his best and with the outstanding officers the department has, he was certain they would move forward.
The citizens of Saltillo and the rank and file of the police department will probably not see much of a difference in leadership styles with the new chief.
“We worked together for 20-plus years at Tupelo and have a lot of the same career paths,” McKinney said. “We were both in investigations, Special Operations Group and SWAT. So we kind of do the things the same way.”
Haynes agreed.
“You probably won’t be able to tell a dime’s difference,” Haynes said. (McKinney) had the department running smoothly and at top speed. There might be a slight rudder tap, but nothing major.”
Haynes is a 1983 graduate of Tupelo High School. He and wife Rhonda have two children. Son Dalton Haynes is a firefighter at Tupelo. Daughter Lucy Haynes attends East Union Attendance Center.
Haynes will officially take over as chief Jan. 1, 2023 with a starting salary of $54,601 per year. By going back to work, he had to put his state retirement on hold.
After retiring from TPD, Haynes got cabin fever and went to work for the U.S. Marshals Service doing security in the federal courts. But sitting in a federal courtroom for hours was too mundane for an officer who spent most of his career chasing down bad guys
“It bored me out of my mind,” Haynes said. “It made me realize I missed being out on the street.”
When Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre retired, Haynes threw his hat in the ring last fall and was one of three candidates called back for a second interview.
He will be just the eighth police chief in Saltillo since 1980.
