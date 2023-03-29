OXFORD – The Lafayette County grand jury has indicted a Grenada man for capital murder in the death and disappearance of an Ole Miss student last summer.
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, was formally served with the indictment Wednesday morning by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office. He remains free on a $250,000 bond set in December.
Herrington is charged with the death of Jimmy “Jay” Lee, 20, who disappeared in July 2022. His body has never been found.
“This is still an ongoing investigation,” Oxford police said in a release Wednesday morning. “We have not stopped looking for the location of Jimmy 'Jay' Lee.”
Investigators with the Oxford Police Department presented their case to the grand jury Monday and Tuesday. Herrington was charged with first degree murder when he was arrested. The grand jury upgraded the charge to capital murder, which could carry the death penalty.
Lee was last seen leaving his west Oxford apartment July 8, 2022 before 6 a.m. That same afternoon, the car was towed away from the Molly Barry Trails apartment complex, which is about three miles away on the north side of town.
Herrington was arrested about two weeks later. After being held without bond for 5 months, defense attorneys successfully petitioned the court to reconsider bond and he was released in late December.
During a lengthy preliminary hearing in August 2022, Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Kilpatrick laid out most of the state’s case against Herrington.
Officials said the two men had a casual sexual relationship but things went awry, Herrington strangled Lee and then disposed of the body. Oxford police detective Ryan Baker said the men “hooked up” in the early morning hours of July 8 but an argument ensued following the sexual encounter.
Video surveillance shows Herrington running from the apartment complex where Lee’s car was later found. He was picked up by a friend at a nearby gas station.
Later that morning, Herrington drove a box truck to his parents’ house in Grenada where he was seen picking up a long-handled shovel and a wheelbarrow.
While Lee’s body has not been found, he was very active on social media and called his mother six times a day. He went silent the day he disappeared. Authorities say that is because he is dead.
