TUPELO • A high speed chase across the south half of Lee County Friday afternoon ended with a Shannon man charged with capital murder.
Dartonio Pinson became the fifth person charged with capital murder in the death of Justin Mayfield, 39, who was shot and killed inside his County Road 746 Plantersville home Dec. 22, 2021 during an armed robbery.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said he still expects to make one or two more arrests in the case.
The Sheriff's Office was alerted mid-afternoon Friday that Pinson might be in Verona. A deputy spotted the suspect vehicle on Raymond Avenue (Highway 145) around 3:30 p.m.
The suspect turned east onto Eighth Street and began a high-speed chase that traveled down City Point Road to the Brewer community. The pursuit continued east onto Highway 6 and into Nettleton. The chase ended just inside Monroe County.
One person in the truck quickly surrendered. Pinson jumped a fence and jumped into the back seat of the car of a woman who had just pulled into her driveway.
"Thank goodness the deputies were right on top of him and were able to apprehend him without her or anyone around being harmed," Johnson said. "We are appreciative of the Nettleton Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for assisting. It could have turned out a lot worse than it did."
Pinson, 31, of 1008 Trice Street, Shannon, was booked into the Lee County Jail March 11 at 3:50 p.m., charged with capital murder and possession of a controlled substance. During his initial appearance, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $5 million.
The day before, Anthony Dixon, 32, of 147 Mike Avenue, Guntown, was charged with capital murder and ordered held on a $5 million bond.
The arrests come 11 weeks after Mayfield was killed and five weeks after the first arrests in the case. In early February authorities charged two men and a woman with capital murder. They are being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.
The differences in the bond amounts shows Pinson and Dixon likely played a less active role in the robbery and killing.
"Some people actually went inside the home. Some planned it. Some acted as a lookout and passed along information," Johnson said. "We know two people went into the house. We don't know if there was one in the car or someone outside who had cased the place."
The sheriff said it was obvious from the start of the investigation that this was a "very organized, calculated and well-planned" crime.
Deputies responded to Mayfield’s residence south of Plantersville around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, after someone called 911 to say “an accident, shooting or incident” took place. The responding deputies found an adult male with numerous gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the house. He was lying in the bathtub and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials believe the suspects' intention may have been to rob a drug house. There were still large amounts of cash and narcotics left at the scene when deputies arrived.