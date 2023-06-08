TUPELO – A Chickasaw County man allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his former girlfriend after he discovered she had been texting another man.
Charles D. Bingham, 27, of County Road 402, Houston, was arrested by Tupelo police Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.
During his initial appearance Thursday afternoon, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set a total bond of $225,000 on the two felony charges. If he makes bond, Bingham is to have absolutely no contact with the victim.
Tupelo police detective Hal Veal said Bingham and the victim work at the same Pontotoc County furniture plant. They had a relationship about 5 years ago and have twins as a result. The victim said the relationship ended about 3 years ago, they continued seeing each other because of the kids.
“He said he went over to her house on June 1 when she went to pick up the kids and saw the messages on her Apple watch,” Veal said.
According to the victim, Bingham returned to her Belden home the following day and said he wanted to see the kids. Once inside, he became upset and demanded to know the password to her phone. She refused.
“She said he hit her with an open hand to the face several times and choked her,” Veal said. “He dragged her off the bed by her hair. When she tried to get out of the room, he stood in the door and wouldn’t let her leave.”
At some point, he took her phone, threw it on the floor and stomped on it, saying she was not calling the police. Instead, she told her kids to run next door and get the neighbors to call 911.
“They went downstairs and he hit her three or four more times with an open hand,” Veal said. “When she tried to run out the door, he grabbed her and pulled her back.”
When the victim came to the police station to file a report on the incident, she had bruises on her face and neck. Bingham told the detective he left the house before the victim took the kids to daycare June 2 and he had no idea how she got the bruises.
The detective said Bingham had been arrested three times before in connection with the victim. There were a couple of misdemeanor domestic violence charges and a malicious mischief charge for allegedly cutting the wires to her security camera.
In a separate case, Bingham was one of seven men arrested in connection with a 2018 home invasion in Booneville.
Booneville police said on Feb. 1, 2018, a group of armed men entered a unit of the College View Apartments during the early morning hours. Two females were bound and robbed at gunpoint.
Over the next five weeks, law enforcement agencies from across Northeast Mississippi worked together to arrest the seven men. Bingham and four others were each charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping. The other two were charged with conspiracy.
The charges against Bingham were retired to files in January 2021 when the two victims refused to cooperate with police.
