JACKSON - Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has appointed Lora Hunter to serve as Director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.
Prior to the appointment, Hunter served as a general counsel to DPS as well as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi and an Assistant District Attorney for Hinds County.
“Lora Hunter has served as a leader in our state for years, working hard to protect Mississippians,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I am grateful that she will continue serving the people of Mississippi as the Director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.”
Hunter earned her law degree in 2009 from the University of Mississippi and a bachelor's degree in 2006 from Mississippi College. She is licensed to practice in all Mississippi courts, the Northern District Court of Mississippi, the Southern District Court of Mississippi, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
“It is an honor to appoint Lora Hunter as the next director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security,” Tindell said. “Under director Hunter’s leadership, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security will continue to develop and enhance state-level planning, preparation, response to, recovery from, and mitigation of threats and hazards to our way of life.”
While an AUSA, Hunter served as lead counsel in the prosecutions of various violations of federal law, including multijurisdictional Organized Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) cases, firearms, civil rights, narcotics, white-collar, and violent crimes. In 2018, Hunter received HIDTA’s National Outstanding Team Investigation Award for a three-year, multijurisdictional OCDETF case.