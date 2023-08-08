OXFORD – A former Itawamba Community College employee who claims she was fired after reporting fraud to the state auditor will have her day in federal court next month.
U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson denied the defendants' motion for summary judgment Aug. 4, setting the stage for a trial slated to begin Sept. 18 at the federal courthouse in Oxford.
Tatiana Sherman was a workforce project manager for the school when she started reporting alleged fraud and wrongdoings in the workforce training logs to her bosses in 2015. Over the next few years, she continued to voice complaints to supervisors Joe Lowder and Tzer Nan Waters. Both are named defendants in the lawsuit along with college president Jay Allen.
The defendants claim Sherman was underperforming at her job and was placed on a performance improvement plan in the spring of 2019. She denies the allegations.
In September 2019, Sherman and her attorney penned a letter outlining the alleged illegalities taking place at the school and sent copies to President Allen, Workforce Development Director Lowder and State Auditor Shad White. Investigators from White’s office raided the school in February 2021.
About three months after the raid by the auditor’s office, Sherman was fired. Lowder was indicted for fraud by a Lee County grand jury in September 2021.
Sherman filed her lawsuit in December 2021 claiming her termination violated her First Amendment Right of free speech. She said it also violated the state’s whistleblower law as well as the McArn doctrine, which prohibits firing employees who report illegal activity. The final allegation was that her termination was retribution for her notifying the state auditor.
In their motion for summary judgment, the school argued that Sherman’s speech was within the scope of her official duties as a public employee and not considered free speech. The school’s attorneys also argued that Sherman’s reports were “personal grievances about her superiors rather than an effort to report criminal or illegal acts of ICC as required by state law.” The school claimed it did not violate the whistleblower law because Sherman’s termination was for poor performance, not in retaliation.
The judge did not agree and said so when he denied the motion, moving the civil case closer to trial.
The criminal case against Lowder continues to work its way through the Lee County Circuit Court system. In late September 2021, a grand jury handed down a secret indictment accusing him of defrauding the state by double-billing and pocketing around $9,500.
Three weeks later, the auditor’s office issued a demand letter ordering him to pay nearly $13,000 in restitution, interest and investigative costs. That same day, Oct. 18, 2021, Lowder was booked into the Lee County Jail and released within hours on a $5,000 bond.
Since February 2022 the case has been continued four times. A new trial date has not been set.
