OXFORD – A former Itawamba Community College employee who claimed she was fired after reporting fraud to the state auditor will not have her day in federal court next week.
Tatiana Sherman’s civil lawsuit against the college, its president and two administrators, was slated to go to trial before U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson on Sept. 18. Instead, the sides have hammered out a settlement.
Under the confidential agreement, the college admitted no liability of fault, wrongdoing or culpability. The order, signed by Judge Davidson on Aug. 30, dismisses the case with prejudice, meaning Sherman cannot bring up the allegations again.
While not discussing the settlement directly, defense attorney Jim Waide praised Sherman’s actions to step up and report what she saw as a wrongdoing.
“If the state had someone like Tatiana Sherman, we might have avoided the $78 million welfare scandal,” Waide said. “She did a terrific public service to the citizens of Mississippi.”
According to court documents, Sherman was a workforce project manager for the school when she started reporting what she claimed were cases of fraud and wrongdoings in the workforce training logs to her bosses in 2015. Over the next few years, she continued to voice complaints to supervisors Joe Lowder and Tzer Nan Waters. Both are named defendants in the civil lawsuit along with college president Jay Allen.
The defendants claimed Sherman was under performing at her job and placed her on a performance improvement plan in the spring of 2019. She denied the allegations.
In September 2019, Sherman and her attorney penned a letter outlining the alleged illegalities taking place at the school and sent a copy to State Auditor Shad White. The Auditor’s Office conducted an investigation and raided the school in February 2021. About three months after the raid by the auditor’s office, Sherman was fired.
Sherman filed her lawsuit in December 2021 claiming her termination violated her First Amendment right to free speech. She said it also violated the state’s whistleblower law as well as the McArn doctrine, which prohibits firing employees who report illegal activity. Sherman also claimed her termination was retribution for her notifying the state auditor.
The college countered that Sherman’s speech was within the scope of her official duties as a public employee and not considered free speech. The school’s attorneys also argued that Sherman’s reports were “personal grievances about her superiors” and that the school did not violate the whistleblower law because Sherman’s termination was for poor performance, not in retaliation.
The judge did not agree and said so when he denied the defendants’ motion for summary judgement in early August, setting the stage for a trial and eventual settlement.
While the civil wrongful termination case is over, the criminal case Sherman’s allegations spawned is still making its way through the state court system.
Lowder was indicted by a Lee County grand jury in September 2021, accused of defrauding the state by double-billing around $9,500. Three weeks after the indictment, the Auditor’s Office issued a demand letter ordering him to pay nearly $13,000 in restitution, interest and investigative costs.
Since February 2022, the case has been continued four times. A new trial date has not been set.
