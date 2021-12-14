PONTOTOC - Authorities could have the results of DNA testing on human remains believed to be Felecia Cox, unearthed Sunday west of Pontotoc, before Christmas.
First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle said the state crime lab hopes to collect samples from the body this week and turn them over to a DNA lab. He said that testing should be completed by the end of next week.
Felecia Cox, 40, was last seen alive July 2, 2007. She reportedly went to the Cane Creek Road South trailer of her bother-in-law David Cox looking for his wife, Kim Cox. David Cox was later convicted of killing his wife in 2010 and sentenced to death. Before he was executed by the state Nov. 17, he wrote a letter and left a map leading to where he said he buried Felecia Cox.
Authorities descended on the property where David Cox's trailer once stood Sunday Dec. 12. After about three hours of digging, the backhoe uncovered a grave almost exactly where Cox had placed an X on his hand-drawn map.
Pontotoc Coroner Kim Bedford carried the remains to the state crime lab in Harrison County Monday. The autopsy and DNA testing could confirm that the remains are in fact Felecia Cox.
In recent days, more information surrounding the case has come to light, including a letter from David Cox's attorneys to Felecia Cox's daughter as well as the release of his hand-drawn map.
The unsigned letter from David Cox's state-appointed attorneys with the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel was delivered to Amber Miskelly last week. Miskelly was 18 when her mother, Felecia Cox, went missing 14 years ago.
The letter says that David Cox felt Felecia Cox’s death was “senseless” and that he “should have never harmed her.” The attorneys wrote that David Cox hoped that Miskelly could forgive him one day.
Even though he was sentenced to die for killing one woman, David Cox made sure the new information was not released until after he was dead. CPCC director Krissy Nobile confirmed that Cox wanted to make sure his death by lethal injection proceeded on schedule and as planned.
“David didn't want to do anything to halt his execution,” Nobile said.
If he would have come forward with information about the location of Felecia Cox's body, the courts might have stayed the execution while authorities searched for the body.
David Cox was long suspected in the missing person case but there was never enough information to arrest or charge him with Felecia Cox's disappearance or death. Her car was found abandoned about 2 miles from where the body was located.
Officials began searching the Cane Creek Road property where David Cox lived in 2007 around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12. Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar both hit on the area that Cox marked on his map. Aided by anthropology and archeology professors and graduate students from Mississippi State University, officials used a backhoe to slowly scrape back layers of dirt.
The property 1.5 miles south of four-lane Highway 6 just west of Pontotoc has changed a lot over the years. Cox's trailer and the barn/shed he buried Felecia Cox behind were moved or toppled before 2014. Weddle secured a 2007 satellite image of the property that they were able to superimpose over a current satellite image to narrow down the search.