PONTOTOC • Authorities could have the results of DNA testing on human remains believed to be those of Felecia Cox, unearthed Sunday west of Pontotoc, before Christmas.
First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle said the state crime lab hopes to collect samples from the body this week and turn them over to a DNA lab. He said that testing should be completed by the end of next week.
Felecia Cox, 40, was last seen alive July 2, 2007, after reportedly visiting a trailer owned by her brother-in-law, David Cox.
David Cox, who was later convicted for the 2010 killing of his wife and executed by the state on Nov. 17 of this year, was long suspected in her disappearance, but officials were never able to prove his involvement.
Before his execution, David Cox wrote a letter and left a map leading to where he said he buried the body of his sister-in-law.
Authorities descended on the property on Cane Creek Road, where David Cox's trailer once stood , on Dec. 12. After approximately three hours of digging, officials uncovered a grave almost exactly where Cox had placed an "X" on his hand-drawn map.
Pontotoc Coroner Kim Bedford carried the remains to the state crime lab in Harrison County on Monday. The autopsy and DNA testing could confirm if the remains are those of Felecia Cox.
In recent days, more information surrounding the case has come to light, including a letter from David Cox's attorneys to Felecia Cox's daughter as well as the release of his hand-drawn map.
The unsigned letter from David Cox's state-appointed attorneys with the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel was delivered to Amber Miskelly last week. Miskelly was 18 when Felecia Cox, her mother, went missing.
According to the letter, David Cox felt his sister-in-law's death was “senseless,” and that he “should have never harmed her.” The attorneys wrote that David Cox hoped that Miskelly could forgive him one day.
Even though he was sentenced to die for killing one woman, David Cox made sure the new information was not released until after he was dead. CPCC director Krissy Nobile confirmed that Cox wanted to guarantee his death by lethal injection proceeded on schedule.
“David didn't want to do anything to halt his execution,” Nobile said.
If he would have come forward with information about the location of Felecia Cox's body, his execution could have been stayed while authorities searched for the body.
Officials began searching the Cane Creek Road property where David Cox lived in 2007 around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12. Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar both hit on the area that Cox marked on his map. Aided by anthropology and archeology professors and graduate students from Mississippi State University, officials used a backhoe to slowly scrape back layers of dirt.
The property 1.5 miles south of four-lane Highway 6 just west of Pontotoc has changed a lot over the years. Cox's trailer and the barn/shed he buried Felecia Cox behind were moved or toppled before 2014. Weddle secured a 2007 satellite image of the property that they were able to superimpose over a current satellite image to narrow down the search.