CORINTH • A Sunflower County man was convicted in an Alcorn County court this week of a 2020 armed robbery in Corinth.
Charles Cordell Williams, 33, of Indianola, was convicted Nov. 10 by an Alcorn County jury of the July 14, 2020 armed robbery of Culver’s Store near Wenasoga and Shiloh roads. An Alcorn County deputy sheriff arrived at the store while the robbery was in progress and a high speed chase ensued.
Williams was prosecuted as a habitual offender. Circuit Court Judge Michael Mills sentenced Williams to serve 25 years in prison.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said at the time Williams and David Cardell Brown, 31, of Greenville, entered the store on the edge of Corinth, while a third remained outside. The two inside the store fled in the car. The third man was detained by Corinth police.
The pursuit headed west on Highway 72, leaving Alcorn County, travelled through Tippah, Benton and Marshall counties before coming to an end in a Tennessee corn field.
Marshall County deputy sheriffs utilized the stop sticks near the Cayce Road intersection with Highway 72. Even with one blown tire, the car continued north before finally coming to rest in a field just over the state line.
After a short chase, Brown was captured with several thousand dollars in cash on him. Williams was captured in the area about four hours later.
At the time of their arrest, Brown and Williams were out on bond in a Washington County capital murder case for a 2017 armed robbery that turned fatal. Brown pleaded guilty to second degree murder in that case in November 2020 and was sentenced to serve 20 years.