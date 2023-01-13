TUPELO – A Tupelo man has been charged with damaging fiber optic cables and disrupting the internet services to more than 3,000 people in east and southern portions of Lee County earlier this week.
Jeffrey Dale Anderson, 53, of President Avenue, Tupelo, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of felony malicious mischief and burglary of a commercial building.
Tombigbee Electric Power Association reported that someone had stolen about 150 feet of fiber optic cable, sawing off the storage section from a utility pole on County Road 1310 near Highway 371 in Mooreville Jan. 10 around 6:45 a.m. A witness reported seeing a red Hyundai Elantra in the area around that time.
TEPA director Scott Hendrix said it took several hours to repair the problem and replace the damaging cable. The service to most customers was restored by 2 p.m. the same day. The damage was estimated at more than $20,000.
“The cable itself is relatively inexpensive,” Hendrix said. “The expensive part of it you have to splice both ends of the new cable, since there are 144 fibers in the cable, that is 288 splices.”
The investigation shifted gears Wednesday afternoon when someone called in a tip to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson. The caller gave him a tag number and the description of a vehicle that was seen around the same time at the abandoned truck stop on Highway 371 at Interstate 22 in Mooreville.
“We had been working a case about the theft of copper wire at the old truck stop,” Johnson said. “Since this suspect had been seen in the area, we got a search warrant for his residence on President Avenue.”
Inside Anderson’s car, officers discovered items used in the commission of the crimes. In addition to evidence of other crimes, officers found the stolen section of fiber optic cable inside Anderson’s bedroom.
People have been known to steal copper wire and tubing to sell from scrap to support drug habits. But Johnson and Hendrix said the fiber optic cable has no scrap value.
“There is no metal in there at all. It’s all glass and plastic,” Hendrix said. “It has no value if you cut it off the pole. It can't be reused. It is worthless.”
Hendrix said cutting cables off a utility pole also poses a safety hazard. Someone not familiar with the industry could find themselves cutting into a live electrical line..
“We take this action very seriously. We want to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law” Hendrix said. “We worked too hard to bring world-class communications to the region for this to happen.
Johnson said he was talking with the District Attorney’s office about additional charges, including disruption of 911 communications.
