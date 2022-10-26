FULTON – This year continues to be one of firsts for the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department.
Last week, the county's 911 system switched over to computer-aided dispatching, allowing emergency responders to quickly and accurately locate a caller. And by the end of this week, Sheriff Chris Dickinson and his staff will move into their new administrative building.
“Itawamba County was formed in 1836 and this is the first stand-alone, dedicated sheriff’s office in the county’s history,” Dickinson said. “We have been in the courthouse, in the jail, in other county buildings. This is the first time we have a separate building.”
Five months ago, the county opened its first new jail in 75 years.
The new sheriff’s department offices are located just off the North Access Road, right in front of the new jail. The 10-acre campus will eventually include a justice court building as well.
For the casual visitor to the administrative building, Dickinson is working on a mini museum for the lobby with old pictures and historical artifacts in display cases. For the people authorized to go deeper into the building, there will be a lot more than just offices. There is a dedicated armory, large evidence rooms, spacious storage and locker rooms with showers — all things that staff has never had.
The setup is also ready to handle any kind of large scale emergency or disaster. The new 911 center is in a corner of the building designed to withstand 200 mph winds. Generators will keep the jail, 911 and the sheriff's department online even if the power is out. A dedicated morgue inside the building — another first for the county — will hold up to four bodies.
The sheriff said the space has been designed to allow the department to continue normal operations no matter what challenges they face.
“In the event of a disaster, we can bring in tables and chairs and coordinate things from the multipurpose room,” Dickinson said. “It was designed to be able to handle state and federal folks as well if needed for something big.”
In addition to communications hook-ups, the room also features a full kitchen.
Moving the sheriff's department offices, currently located in downtown Fulton, to the new facility is the latest in a series of changes for the county's law enforcement dating back to at least 2019. In September of that year, the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors engaged in an agreement with Three Rivers Investment Company to build a new jail — a project that had been bandied about for years by that point — and lease it back to the county.
Notice to proceed with the new 21,750-square-foot, 146-bed jail was issued to West Brothers Construction of Columbus by Three Rivers on May 11, 2020.
The need for the new facility was spurred by overcrowding and structural issues at the county's former jail, located just off of the county library in downtown Fulton.
The county initially considered opening a new justice court center at the same time as the jail and sheriff's department offices, but decided to delay its construction to save money.
County launches new 911 system
Around lunchtime on Oct. 20, Itawamba County 911 quietly switched over its operating system to computer assisted dispatching (CAD).
“We are going paperless and getting out of the stone age,” said coordinator Shay Loague. “Everything is programmed into the computer. Anything we did on paper is now done on computer. It should be easier and less training.”
The switch over the CAD has been handled by GeoConex and technician Andrew Dockery. One of the first steps was to get the most accurate maps of the county from the tax assessor’s office, area municipalities and the local fire districts.
The CAD system takes information from the maps and the phone system to determine where a 911 caller is located. If the person is calling from a cell phone, the system first locates which cell tower is being used. It then tries to narrow down the location from the GPS date in the phone. With newer cell phones, the GPS systems are good enough to pinpoint a location within 10 feet or less.
Dockery said the system then uses that information to pull up the caller’s location on a map for the 911 dispatcher. Using the location, the system will even tell the dispatcher which law enforcement agency or which fire department needs to respond.
“The system keeps up with case numbers as well as things like wrecker rotations and can compile reports,” Dockery said.
Since the CAD is entirely digital, it can easily keep up with the status of multiple calls, record the actual 911 call, its status times, and radio communications history among the various agencies.
For the dispatchers dealing with multiple calls, the system color codes the calls to indicate their status.
The system assists first responders by alerting dispatchers of any hazardous situations, or medical histories related to the address. And it can even give law enforcement a heads up if a “be on the lookout” alert has been issued for a resident at the address of the call.
