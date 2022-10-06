TUPELO • Five months after pleading guilty to second degree murder for the 2017 shooting death of a Baldwyn car dealer at his home, a Lee County man learned he will spend the next 20 years in a state prison.
Quindaris Burress, now 18, initially faced a possible life without parole sentence when he was arrested at age 13 and charged as an adult with capital murder. Henry Adams Jr., 70, was robbed of $20, shot multiple times and left to bleed to death in his Baldwyn home on Oct. 22, 2017.
As part of a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office, Burress was allowed to plead to the lesser charge and a shorter prison sentence in exchange for giving truthful testimony against his brother. Ojerrin Burress, 23, was arrested in March and also charged with capital murder for Adams’ death.
Thursday afternoon, prosecutors recommended the younger brother serve a sentence of 40 years with 15 years suspended.
“It would be a mandatory day for day, 25 years to serve,” District Attorney John Weddle said. “The victim’s daughter is here in the courtroom, and she has approved the agreement.”
When Circuit Judge John White asked the defendant if he had anything he wanted to say, Quindaris Burress simply said, “No, sir.”
With that, the judge sentenced him to serve 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, followed by five years of post-release supervision, commonly called probation.
Because Quindaris Burress will be given credit for the nearly five years he has spent incarcerated at the Lee County Jail, he will actually only serve 20 years in a state prison.
Quindaris Burress did not have to testify against his brother. Ojerrin Burress pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery in August, just days before his capital murder trial was set to begin. The older Burress was sentenced to serve a total of 30 years.
About a week after Adams was killed, police arrested Quindaris Burress, then 13, and two other boys — ages 13 and 14 — charging them all with capital murder and holding them on $1 million bonds each. The following month, the bonds for the other boys were reduced to $50,000, and both were released within hours of the court order.
In the spring of 2018, a Lee County grand jury indicted Quindaris Burress for capital murder, and Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk ordered him held without bond. The same grand jury chose not to indict the other two boys.
The trial of Quindaris Burress was initially set to begin in November 2018 but was postponed several times. There were issues scheduling a mental evaluation. Then the defense wanted a separate evaluation. The coronavirus pandemic caused further delays.
The trial was initially on the spring 2022 docket in Lee County Circuit Court.
