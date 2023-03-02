TUPELO – Following an hour-long preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon, a judge set a $350,000 bond for an east Tupelo youth pastor accused of having sex with a 16-year-old church member.
Alexander Blackwelder, 26, of Tupelo, has been charged by the Tupelo Police Department with two counts of sexual battery and enticement of a child to produce visual depictions of adult sexual conduct. There are two other counts of sexual battery pending from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
During the preliminary hearing, Blackwelder’s attorney, Tony Farese, noted that his client had no prior criminal history, the girl had initiated the sending of sexual pictures and videos, and that the sex was consensual.
Farese asked for a reasonable bond of $60,000, or $20,000 per charge.
Blackwelder's father, Mark Alan Blackwelder, is a dean at Freed-Hardeman University, a private Christian college in Henderson, Tennessee. He said his son had resigned from the East Main Church of Christ and had no income. He noted that if a bond was set at $60,000, the family “would find a way to make it” and that his son could live with his parents “if necessary.”
Tupelo Municipal Court prosecutor Richard Babb agreed that Blackwelder was entitled a bond but favored $500,000, noting that the victim was a minor and the inappropriate conduct began at a church, “which should be a safe haven for a child.”
As a condition of the bond, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir gave Blackwelder until noon Friday to turn in his passport. If he does make bond, he is to have no contact — whether direct, indirect, through social media, texts or any other means — with the victim, her family or friends, whether direct, indirect, through social media or texts.
“You should be very careful how you conduct yourself,” Judge Weir said to Blackwelder. “If you violate any of these stipulations, bond will be revoked and you will remain in jail until this case goes to trial.”
Farese said it would have been tough for the family to make a $60,000 bond.
“This is tantamount to no bond," Farese said. "There is no way the family can make that."
The preliminary hearing did offer a few new details. Blackwelder joined the Tupelo church in January 2020 and told a Tupelo detective that he and the girl became “emotionally invested” in October 2022. During his second interview with Tupelo police, he admitted having consensual sex with the girl twice. He was arrested Feb. 22 and ordered held without bond at his initial appearance.
Tupelo detective Hal Veal said Blackwelder directed to victim to delete files from her phone after he was interviewed by police the first time.
“That shows a consciousness of guilt on his part,” Babb said.
During her first two interviews with police detectives, the victim admitted that she had initiated the exchanging sexual pictures and videos. When she was brought back to the police department Wednesday, a week after Blackwelder’s arrest, the victim admitted to not only having sex with him twice in Tupelo, but two other occasions outside the city limits.
Judge Weir did find probable cause that a crime did happen and that Blackwelder committed it. The case was bound over and will be presented to a Lee County Grand Jury.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.