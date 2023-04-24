TUPELO – A Tupelo woman charged with capital murder in the January death of her 5-year-old autistic son has been denied bond by a circuit court judge.
Attorneys for Brianna Nichole Young, 27, argued on Monday that she had no felony record, had cooperated with authorities in the investigation and was not a flight risk in arguing that she was entitled to bond.
Prosecutors submitted photos of the boy’s injuries, along with the preliminary autopsy report that showed the non-verbal autistic boy had ingested fentanyl sometime before his death.
“The photos show how severe the child was abused, tortured and beaten. The child was severely abused and died from the abuse,” Senior Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk said at the end of the one-hour hearing. “The proof is evident and the presumption great, therefore the defendant is not entitled to bond.”
Young was initially charged with child abuse in the death of Kaleb Bogan and released on a $1 million bond. When the preliminary autopsy showed the abuse led to his death, the Tupelo Police Department upgraded the charge. In late January, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered her held without bond. Young’s four other children have been in the custody of Child Protection Services since her initial arrest.
Attorneys Tyler Moss and Rob Laher filed a writ of habeas corpus in mid-March on Young’s behalf, asking circuit court for a bond hearing. The defense called one witness to the stand — Young’s father, John Young of Mooreville.
“She was a good kid. She was a good mom. I ain’t had no complaints about her,” he said.
Young said his daughter was neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community. Under direct questioning from Laher, he said Young had no felony record and only had minor charges, like speeding tickets.
But since 2014, Young has been charged with at least 30 misdemeanors in city court, including three child restraint violations that were retired. She was also charged with simple assault on two different occasions for attacking her boyfriend’s former girlfriends. One charge was dropped, she was found not guilty of the other. Young currently owes Tupelo Municipal Court nearly $14,000 in unpaid fines.
Assistant District Attorney David Daniels called a single witness — Tupelo police detective Jacob Whitlock. He said the preliminary autopsy report showed Bogan died of multiple blunt force and thermal injuries. There were burns on his face from hot bath water. There were scarring and welts on his back and legs from Young whipping him with a switch. There were also burns on his buttocks.
“She initially said that was from a bicycle tire, but she later said she hit him with a curling wand because he used the bathroom on the floor and smeared it on the walls and floor,” Whitlock said.
The detective said the toxicology report showed the child had remnants of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in his blood. A state pathologist also said the child had broken ribs and brain bleed. Whitlock said Young admitted to living alone at the home with her children, and she never said anything to police about someone else abusing or injuring Bogan.
While the autopsy did not specify a timeline when the multiple injuries occurred, officials believe it was within the child’s final two months. Bogan had lived with and was cared for by an aunt for most of his life. Bogan only went to live with his mother full time at the end of November 2022. He died on Jan. 15.
If the grand jury indicts Young for capital murder, she could face the death penalty under state law.
