OXFORD • A former Amory High School teacher charged in federal court with 10 counts of the sexual exploitation of children will have to remain in jail until his trial.
Toshemie Wilson, 46, of Okolona, filed a motion for Chief U.S. District Court Judge Debra Brown to reconsider her July 13 ruling that he was a threat to the community and should not remain free on bond.
In her ruling filed late last week, Brown noted that neither Wilson nor his attorneys presented any witnesses or documentary evidence to show why he should not be detained.
Wilson is accused of giving juvenile male students cash and drugs and then recording them while they performed sex acts either alone or with a blow-up doll. Wilson was arrested July 1 and charged with producing child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Following a July 5 detention hearing, he was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond. The U.S Attorney’s office objected, prompting an hour-long hearing where Brown reversed the previous judge’s decision.
According to court documents, Wilson’s inappropriate conduct with students dates back to at least 2005. He was an instructor with the Technical Students Association.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.