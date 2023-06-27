TUPELO – The jury trial of a sitting Tupelo city councilwoman and a local Democratic party figure accused of violating a state election law in 2021 will be held in August.
On Monday, Senior Circuit Court Judge denied a pair of motions to dismiss the charges brought against Nettie Davis and by extension, to Charles Penson, a local minister and political operative who faces the same misdemeanor charges of proposing or conducting an unlawful lottery as a voting incentive.
Defense attorney Jim Waide, who represents both Davis and Penson, made the first motion to dismiss in January arguing that District Attorney John Weddle intentionally set the trial during a regular circuit term, against the orders of the court.
In March, Waide filed a second motion for dismissal, arguing that Weddle jumped the gun and subpoenaed a local television station before he got approval from the court. Days later, Weddle admitted the mistake and told the television station to ignore the subpoena.
Judge Funderburk addressed both motions for dismissal in a two-page order issued June 26.
“Contrary to the defendant’s assertion, the District Attorney does not set the criminal docket,” Funderburk wrote. “Rather, he submits a proposed docket, which this court is free to accept, amend, or out-right reject. Ultimately, the setting of the criminal docket is the court’s responsibility.”
On the matter of the subpoena, the judge noted that Weddle admitted the procedural violation and quickly withdrew the subpoena before the requested materials were delivered. While the violation could allow Weddle to be sanctioned, the only sanction the defense requested was dismissal of the charges.
Funderburk said the infraction failed to rise to the level warranting a dismissal.
The charges date back to June 2021 when Davis was recorded soliciting donations for a raffle intended to award cash prizes to people who voted in the Tupelo municipal general election just days away.
By doing so, Davis violated a law that prohibits offering “any prize, cash award or other item of value to be raffled, drawn for, played for or contested for in order to encourage a person to vote or to refrain from voting in any election.”
Davis has said the raffle never occurred.
The allegations against Penson come from a social media post he made prior to the same elections saying that local ministers were offering financial incentives to encourage people to vote.
The charges lodged against Davis and Penson are only misdemeanors and carry no possibility of jail time. Instead, both could face maximum fines of $5,000 if convicted. However, a conviction would trigger the removal of Davis from her elected office on the Tupelo City Council.
While Davis and Penson were indicted separately in September 2021. Funderburk consolidated the cases in May when he set the jury trial for Aug. 12.
