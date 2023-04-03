TUPELO – A second look by a second judge allowed a woman previously held without bond to be released from the Lee County Jail last week.
Stanshea L. Buckingham, 34, is accused of letting her brother and another man accused in a shooting at the South Gloster Waffle House hide a car at her Ford Circle Tupelo House. She was charged with accessory after the fact.
During her March 24 initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered Buckingham held without bond. When the question of bond was brought up March 30 during a preliminary hearing in the same court, Judge Jay Weir set bond at $50,000.
After posting her share of the bond, Buckingham was released from the Lee County Jail the same day at 5:06 p.m.
Tupelo police responded to a shooting at the Waffle House at 722 South Gloster Street at 2:05 a.m. on March 17 after an altercation between two parties inside the restaurant escalated.
Police believe that Buckingham’s brother, Stanquan M. Haynes, 28, of Aberdeen; and Courtney Mikale Jamison, 34, of Tupelo; retrieved guns from their car and began firing at the restaurant. Their target was Javarius D. Trice, 25, of Tupelo, who pulled out his own gun and returned fire.
Around 40 shell casing were recovered at the scene and the gunfire broke several windows at the restaurant. There were up to 20 people in the Waffle House at the time but only one person was injured. Trice was hit in the hand.
Buckingham, Haynes and Jamison drove away from the restaurant. Jamison’s bullet-riddled car was later found in Buckingham’s garage by U.S. Marshals. Trice drove himself to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Haynes is being held without bond, charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied building. Trice is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting at a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.
Tupelo police and the U.S. Marshals Service are still looking for Jamison, who is described as a Black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing around 210 pounds. His last known address was in Tupelo.
Anyone with information about this shooting or Jamison’s location is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.