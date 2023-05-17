CORINTH – The Mississippi Court of Appeals has sent a 2021 manslaughter conviction back to Alcorn County Circuit Court to determine if internet searches by jurors affected the outcome.
An Alcorn County jury deliberated for more than eight hours in April 2021 before finding John Chadwick Grimes guilty of manslaughter in the death of Gregory Seago four years earlier. Circuit Court Judge John White sentenced Grimes to serve 10 years in prison.
On appeal, Grimes argued that members of the jury used cell phones to search the internet for legal descriptions and the sentences for different criminal charges, and that the information could have influenced their deliberation and decision.
The Court of Appeals agreed and ordered the lower court to hold a hearing to look into the allegations. If the circuit court determines that the jury was influenced by “extraneous information,” it will have to order a new trial for Grimes.
Grimes and another man met at the Aggie Mart on Highway 2 in Kossuth on April 29, 2017, to settle an argument. Seago, who allegedly had a longstanding beef with Grimes, rode with the other man and stood beside him. During the trial, Grimes testified that he was scared, and to avoid being attacked by both men, he punched Seago in the jaw.
After being hit once, Seago fell back and hit his head on the concrete. Grimes jumped on Seago and punched him a few more times before getting off the unresponsive man. The other man and Grimes then began fighting. They continued for about two minutes until a car drove up and someone said the police were on the way.
Seago was transported to the hospital in Corinth and, from there, to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital. He died there 20 days later.
Grimes was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. During deliberations, the jury asked the judge for a definition of the term “depraved heart.” After consulting with the prosecutor and the defense, a definition was sent to the jury room. After further discussion, the jury found Grimes guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
In the nearly three weeks between the conviction and sentencing, defense attorneys reached out to the jurors, and one agreed to talk. She said the jury didn’t like the definition of “depraved heart” provided by the court, so several jurors used their cell phones to search the term. Jurors also searched the internet for the prison sentences for second-degree murder and manslaughter.
That prompted the defense to file a motion for either a new trial or for the judge to issue a directed judgment of acquittal. The motion did not present any evidence that the internet searches swayed the decision of the jury.
Judge White denied the motion, leading Grimes to appeal to the state Supreme Court, which assigned the case to the Court of Appeals.
In the 37-page order handed down this week, the Court of Appeals said that all Grimes had to do was show that the jury “may have considered extraneous information, not that the information influenced the jury’s decision.”
That should have forced the circuit court “to hold a hearing to determine if the jury did, in fact, consider extraneous information and what that information actually was,” Court of Appeals Judge Deborah McDonald wrote in the unanimous opinion.
The new hearing has not been scheduled.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.