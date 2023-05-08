NEW ALBANY – Less than two hours into the attempted murder trial of Lane Mitchell, a Union County jury watched the video of Mitchell stabbing victim Russell Rogers inside a New Albany restaurant.
There is no dispute that Mitchell, then 18, stabbed Rogers, then 36, in the neck during a February 2019 altercation at Tallahatchie Gourmet, severing his carotid artery. But what led to the incident is in question. The answer will tell if Mitchell, now 22, spends up to the rest of his life in prison or if he is found not guilty and set free.
The state, led by two prosecutors from the state Attorney General's Office, says Mitchell had deliberate design or premeditation when he attempted to kill Rogers.
“You will watch as the defendant procures a knife and keeps it near until such time as he puts it behind his back and waits until Russell Rogers finishes a conversation with a female waitress,” said prosecutor Jessica Malone. “He then rushed up behind him, stabbing him in the neck, severing his carotid artery.”
The defense claims Mitchell was just a son trying to protect his father, who was tending bar that night, from a man with a history of mental illness and a propensity to violence who had become fixated on a 21-year-old waitress.
Defense attorney Victor Fleitas said when the defendant’s father, Torrey Mitchell, called the waitress away and told Rogers he needed to leave, Rogers became enraged.
“He was mad because the object of his desire was taken away from him,” Fleitas said during opening statements. “He did not react well to not getting what he wanted. Lane (Mitchell) was watching this and fearful for his dad. This case is about love – the love of a son for his father.”
The nine women and five men who make up the jury and alternates watched intently as the silent, black-and-white video played. Prosecutor Bilbo Mitchell had New Albany police investigator Jeff Chism identify people (potential witnesses in the trial). The jury showed no emotion as the the stabbing played out on video.
Under direct questioning from the state, Chism spoke about arriving on the scene, the chain of evidence and submitted the knife and video into evidence. As the video concluded, Chism noted that Torrey Mitchell rushed to Rogers’ aid and began putting pressure on the neck wound.
Under cross examination, Chism said he had never been able to interview Russell Rogers, despite repeatedly asking Russell’s father and Russell’s lawyers to make him available. Chism said when he asked the father, Bob Rogers would always say, “OK,” but the investigator never got to speak to Russell Rogers.
Chism admitted that it would have been helpful to his investigation to have been able to talk to the plaintiff in the case. Under questioning by Fleitas, Chism said he did not know that Rogers showed signs of paranoid schizophrenia as far back as 2013, had claimed that Fed Ex President Fred Smith sent planes to follow him or that he had attacked family members to the point that his mother slept with her door locked in fear.
Fleitas described Rogers as an unemployed rich kid being bankrolled by his parents. He claimed the father and his lawyers were delibretly withholding Russell Rogers in order to convict Mitchell.
The elusive Rogers was even the subject of a discussion outside the jury as the trial got underway.
Both the defense and the prosecution want to call Russell Rogers to the stand as a witness, but neither has been able to find him. The prosecution admitted that Rogers had been in Europe but was supposed to have returned the family’s Collierville, Tennessee, home last week.
The defense asked that the video not be shown until they knew Russell Rogers would be available as a witness. They argued that Rogers and his family were evading legally issued subpoenas and if he failed to show up in court, it would be a violation of due process since the defendant would not be able to face his accuser.
“They are unwilling to participate, and my client’s life hangs in the balance,” Fleitas said as he moved for a dismissal and acquittal.
“Lane Mitchell does have a right to a fair trial,” Circuit Judge Kent Smith said. “The court finds it unprecedented that a victim is unavailable or unwilling to participate. The defense has a right to confront Russell Rogers.”
The judge took the motion under advisement. He added that if the state rests its case and Rogers has not appeared, he will reconsider the defense motion.
The trial is set to resume Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
