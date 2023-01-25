SALTILLO – Three north Lee County juveniles are free on bond after being charged as adults with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“There was a private function at a residence in the city of Saltillo Friday night (Jan. 20),” said Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes. “Because the case involves other juveniles, I’m limited on what I can say.”
At some point, there was an altercation that escalated to the point where shots were fired.
Coy Harris, 15, of Saltillo; and James P. Long, 17, of Guntown; Christopher C. Tate, 14, of Guntown, were initially detained as juveniles. All three were carried before a judge this week. Because of the serious nature of the charge – a felony, all three were certified as adults.
“After the order was signed by judge (certifying them as adults), they were all arraigned on the charge of aggravated assault (with a deadly weapon) and bond was set at $10,000 each. They were then carried to the Lee County Jail.”
All three were booked into the Lee County Adult Jail around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24. They were photographed and fingerprinted. They all bonded out within a few hours.
Chief Haynes refused to go into detail about what led up to the gunplay but said Harris, Long and Tate were together.
“These three were in cahoots against a single victim,” Haynes said. “Even though multiple shots were fired, no one was injured, which is a good thing.”
Haynes said he did not anticipate any more arrests but would not rule out the possibility of more information about the incident comes forward.
Following the incident, some people took to social media over the weekend to issue threats toward either the individuals involved in the altercation or Saltillo High School.
“This was a private function and had nothing to do with the school at all,” Haynes said.
Even so, Saltillo High School principal Casey Dye tweeted Sunday evening that the school was taking the matter seriously and encouraged anyone with information to contact law enforcement. Because of the social media threats, Dye and Haynes made sure there was an increased police presence as the school week started Monday but said it would be “school as normal.”
“The actions of a few will not define this school, our kids, or this community,” Dye said.
The case will be presented to a Lee County grand jury to see if there is enough information to indict the three. According to the Mississippi Code, if convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the suspects could face up to 20 years in a state prison.
