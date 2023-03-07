TUPELO – A Kentucky man forced his way into a Shannon area home Tuesday morning and kidnapped his three grandchildren at gunpoint.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Douglas Mills, 52, and two female accomplices were captured by authorities in northeastern Tennessee as they attempted to carry the children back to Kentucky.
Around 9 a.m. March 7, Lee County 911 received a call about a possible kidnapping. The responding deputy sheriffs quickly determined that the grandfather drove from Kentucky Tuesday, broke into the home and took Caisyn Sischer, 2; Carsen Sischer, 6; and Connor Sischer, 8.
“The children are his biological grandchildren,” Johnson said.
Officials quickly began working with law enforcement agencies in Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky trying to locate the suspects and return the children. Johnson said he received word around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday that Mills and the women had captured between Knoxville, Tennessee and the Kentucky state line.
“The children are safe and now in child protective custody,” Johnson said. “We are now working to get up there and get everybody back here.”
Mills is charged with home invasion, burglary and three counts of kidnapping. Sheila Hood and Ida Mooneyham, no ages given, are charged with one count of kidnapping each.
As word of the event spread Tuesday morning, people began worrying that others in the area might be in danger. While there was a home invasion and kidnapping, Johnson stressed that this was an isolated, custodial situation.
