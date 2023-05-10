NEW ALBANY – The defendant in a Union County attempted murder case took the stand Wednesday and said the only reason he stabbed a man was to protect his father.
Lane Mitchell, now 22, said he was uneasy and scared while watching a tense confrontation between his father and victim Russell Rogers the night of Feb. 9, 2019, inside a New Albany restaurant.
“I thought he was about to be the next mass shooter, and my family was going to be his victims,” Mitchell testified.
According to testimony in the trial that began Monday, Rogers had been sitting at the bar inside Tallahatchie Gourmet for most of the afternoon drinking beer. Witnesses said Rogers was acting strangely and had numerous people on edge. Mitchell, who worked at the restaurant with this father, Torrey, said he could feel the tension in the air.
The restaurant closed at 9 p.m., and Rogers paid his tab for seven beers and walked out. Mitchell said he worried to himself that Rogers would return with a gun.
“I was scared he had procured a gun from his car and would start shooting through the glass wall where we couldn't run,” Mitchell said.
Rogers did return inside the restaurant moments later, walking past bartender Torrey Mitchell, who told him the business had closed. Rogers walked past the bartender and confronted a petite waitress. The much taller Rogers towered over Alyvia Jeter, 21, with whom several witnesses claimed he was obsessed.
Mitchell, who had been slicing a lime at the bar, testified that he watched intently as his father intervened, stepping between Rogers and Jeter.
“I grabbed the knife from the cutting board and put it behind my back because I didn't want him (Rogers) to see it and escalate things and open fire,” Lane Mitchell said. “I was thinking that I would have to live my life without my father. I came up behind him and stabbed him. I didn't want him to kill my dad.”
During a 20-minute cross examination, prosecutor Bilbo Mitchell (no relation to the defendant) from the state Attorney General’s Office questioned Rogers' actions, noting the victim was stabbed three times, one severing the carotid artery.
“If you stab someone in the neck three times, you’re trying to kill them,” the prosecutor said.
The prosecutor also noted that even though the defendant testified that he thought Rogers might have a gun, the victim was, in fact, unarmed.
“So, you made a big mistake,” the prosecutor said.
Day three of the trial saw the defense put five more witnesses on the stand, including Torrey Mitchell and Jeter.
Jeter said Rogers had been a regular customer at the restaurant for more than a year. She said he never did try to make a move on her romantically, but he did show up uninvited for her 21st birthday at the restaurant with a bottle of champagne.
“He was always kind of odd, but nothing like that night,” Jeter said.
Jeter testified that Rogers tried to talk to her all night, but because the place was busy, she never had a chance to speak with him. She eventually tried to placate him by saying she wouldn’t be able to talk until the end of the night. She said it wasn’t an invitation for him to stay, she “was just trying to be nice.”
Torrey Mitchell said he had several terse interactions with Rogers that evening and tried to keep his distance to avoid a conflict. But he still kept a close eye on Rogers, who sat at the end of the bar by the cash register.
“I believe it was intentional that he sat there because the (waitresses) would be forced to interact with him every time they rang up a customer,” he said.
Torrey Mitchell said he watched the confrontation between Rogers and Jeter and stepped in when he thought the man grabbed the waitress.
“I believed he had a weapon," Torrey Mitchell said. "I knew violence was inevitable between me and him. I said, ‘Don’t do this man,' and my son intervened.”
After the stabbing, Torrey Mitchell immediately placed pressure on Rogers' wounds until medical help could arrive. An emergency room doctor testified Tuesday that Torrey Mitchell’s actions likely saved Rogers’ life.
Because Lane Mitchell was indicted on the charge of attempted first-degree murder, the state has to prove there was some level of premeditation before he acted.
The defense plans to put three witnesses on the stand Thursday morning. Closing arguments and jury deliberations could begin that afternoon.
