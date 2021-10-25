OXFORD • Four men were arrested on assault and drug charges after shots rang out at an Oxford apartment complex Friday night.
Oxford police started receiving the first reports of shots fired on the west side of town at 11:38 p.m. Oct. 22. Officers responded to The Greens apartment complex on Shadow Creek Drive. The responding officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. Investigators arrived on scene and began interviewing the occupants while additional units began searching for evidence.
Officers, along with members of the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, located a residence in the 100 block of Shadow Creek and determined the occupants of the vehicle, stopped by officers, were present prior to the shooting.
Keontae Brannon, 19, of Taylor; and Ai’Rian Stokes, 20, of Oxford; were both charged with aggravated assault. During their initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, their bonds were set at $50,000 apiece. Since was free on bond for a separate felony charge, his previous bond was revoked by the court.
Daezhaun Johnson, 21, of Memphis, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 drugs with intent to sell. His bond was set at $75,000.
Kamron Anderson, 18, of Tupelo, was charged with possession of Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 drugs with intent to sell. His bond was set at $20,000.