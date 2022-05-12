TUPELO • Ceremonies for National Law Enforcement Memorial Week will be held in Tupelo and Booneville next week.
The Northeast Mississippi Law Enforcement Memorial Service, hosted by the Wives of Warriors and the Mississippi chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, will begin Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m. outside the theater at the Elvis Presley Birthplace.
The memorial service was started 20 years ago by John Harmon after his son, Casey Harmon, was shot and killed while working as a jailer at the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center in March 1998.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka will be the speaker at the event, which will include the playing of Taps, a 21-gun salute and the reading of the names of the area’s officers who have been killed in the line of duty.
The Prentiss County Sheriff's Office will remember fallen officers, in particular, deputy Michael Hisaw, on May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Prentiss County Justice Court building.
"We usually plant a magnolia on the anniversary of Michael’s death (in March) but this year we are going to do it on May 19,” said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.
Circuit Court Judge Michael “Chip” Mills will be the speaker.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy established May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week around that day is National Police Week. The Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police will host their annual fallen officer candlelight vigil at the State Capitol Mall in downtown Jackson on May 17 at 6:30 p.m. The national candlelight vigil will be held May 13 at 8 p.m. on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.