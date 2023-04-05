TUPELO – The family of a man fatally shot during a melee inside a Crosstown bar is suing the business and the building’s owner.
The wrongful death lawsuit claims Cheers at Crosstown was responsible for the death of Montavious Clifton, 30, because it allowed the after hours consumption of alcohol and failed to check patrons for weapons.
According to Tupelo police, a large fight broke out inside the bar and several men began attacking Clifton around 2 a.m. Sunday, March 5. Police said Jaedin Hatchett, 22, of Verona, was pistol whipping Clifton when the gun went off, shooting Clifton in the head. He later died from his injuries.
The lawsuit was filed March 13 on behalf of Clifton’s son by his mother, Quenshana Johnson. It names business owner Randy Roshon Donald and building owner Haresh Khiantani as defendants. While Hatchett is not named as a defendant in the civil lawsuit, he has been criminally charged with second degree murder.
Cheers is accused of violating city ordinances by continuing to sell beer and wine or allowing it to be consumed after 1 a.m. Johnson’s attorney, James Moore, said the bar had a reputation of being open after other establishments closed, and Cheers advertised previous events as after-parties.
Days after Clifton’s death, Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said in a Facebook post that she has been working and passed by Cheers at 3 a.m. and it appeared to still be open.
“The violations of these ordinances were a proximate cause of the death of Montavious Clifton who was violently assaulted and shot with a firearm by a gang of patrons at Cheers after 2 a.m.,” the lawsuit says.
The bar is also accused of negligence for both failing to check customers for weapons and failing to intervene, break up the fight and offer assistance to Clifton.
Moore said they initially sued security company STR8 Security Protection Services. Plaintiffs dropped the company as a defendant when it was determined it had stopped providing security at the establishment a couple of weeks before the incident.
The lawsuit asks for unspecified actual damages “up to the maximum limit under Mississippi law.”
Calling the actions of the defendants “gross, willful and wanton” and done with “reckless disregard for the safety and well-being” of Clifton, it also calls for triple punitive damages as well as attorney’s fees and any court costs.
Donald did not respond to a call for comment on the lawsuit.
When reached Wednesday afternoon, Khiantani said he was unaware of the lawsuit.
“I have nothing, no paperwork or anything on that,” Khiantani said. “I will have to look into that.”
