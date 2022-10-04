SALTILLO • Instead of just asking, “What is the nature of your emergency,” Lee County 911 operators now have a much longer list of questions for callers, especially for active shooter, critical or hostile events.
Operators are going ask every caller for the address of the emergency, the phone number they are calling from, their name and what the problem is. But for more serious and potentially violent situations, operators will also ask callers for the Six Ws – Who, What, When, Where, Why and Weapons.
“People are asking why do we ask so many questions,” said Lee County 911 quality assurance supervisor Tanya Mayo. “The more information we can get to the officers the better – a clothing description, the kind of car, the tag number and the direction of travel. That’s because the officers might be coming in from different directions.”
The who, what and when will get law enforcement the basic information, but the last three Ws are key. Of those, the biggest is “where,” Mayo said.
Years ago, operators did not have to ask where because nearly everyone had a land line and the caller’s address displayed on the screen at the 911 office. Today, most people have ditched the land line and only have cell phones. The modern 911 system can ping the caller and narrow down their location, but it only gets in the vicinity of the caller. In a dense subdivision, the caller could be several streets over from where the cell phone pinged.
“If you are not familiar with the area or don’t know the exact address, look on houses or mailboxes for the address. At least give a landmark,” Mayo said. “Landmarks can help a lot to get us closer to the vicinity.
Callers will also be asked if they know “Why” it happened. If it is a disgruntled employee or an angry boyfriend/girlfriend, officers will have a better idea how to approach a suspect.
The final W is for weapons. First responders need to know if there are any weapons on the scene and how many of what type. Medical personnel cannot approach and give medical aid until the scene has been secured of weapons.
“These question may be asked in a different order, depending on what’s happening,” Mayo said. “These incidents can be very stressful and scary. We ask people to do their best to speak slowly and clearly.”
Lee County has not had any active shooters or critical incidents. The additional questions are a way to be proactive and ready in case. The new protocol has been approved by the Tupelo Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
People should not feel discouraged to call 911 if they don’t know the answers to all the questions.
“We obviously want people to call anytime they need help,” Mayo said. “Every little bit of information helps.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.