TUPELO • The Lee County coroner has identified a person who died late Monday evening from a shooting incident at a tire shop in the Skyline community.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the victim was Tarrance Shumpert, a 23-year-old man from Tupelo. Green said the body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
The shooting took place at A+ Tires on Highway 178 in the Skyline community. The incident also left one person injured.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson previously told the Daily Journal that the violence likely stemmed from an argument that took place at the store, and both of the victims were shot at the tire shop. After the shooting, one of the victims ran approximately 150 yards to a different location.
Law enforcement detained one person in connection with the shooting, but he has not been charged with anything as of early Tuesday.
“We took him into custody knowing that he is responsible for some part,” Johnson told the Daily Journal. “We know that this particular person that we have in custody is involved in the actual shooting and was not shot.”
The sheriff’s department also recovered two weapons from the incident.