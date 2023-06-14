TUPELO – A Tupelo man, under investigation for exploiting his 81-year-old mother, is facing felony drug charges and possible federal explosive charges after his arrest Tuesday night near the Mall at Barnes Crossing.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said to the last several months, investigators have been looking into allegations that Michael S. Foster, 59, had been abusing and/or neglecting his mother. The investigation was hampered by the fact the two had no permanent address.
“They are officially classified as homeless, but they have relatives they could be living with,” Johnson said. “They chose to live in a car. It was a situation where they were evading the law. They had a vehicle, means to move around and income to get by.”
Law enforcement got a break Tuesday evening when the Sheriff’s Office got an anonymous call that Foster and his mother were at the Barnes Crossing Road Texaco station, just east of the mall and just outside of the Tupelo city limits.
Deputies arrived on the scene, identified Foster and his mother. In the process, deputies found a felony amount of methamphetamine in Foster’s possession.
While searching the car, deputies found an improvised explosive device (IED) that was wired to a stopwatch. The IED was located inside the vehicle near where the mother was sitting, the sheriff said.
“We cleared the area out once we found the device. It was removed from the vehicle and it was detonated by the Tupelo Police Department bomb squad,” Johnson said. “(The IED) appeared to be in working order. You would have to ask an expert to find out more.”
When asked if the IED was a real bomb capable of exploding and causing harm/damage, Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said it was not the department’s policy to comment on the viability of a suspected explosive device’s potential.
Johnson said the mother “appeared to be in good shape” but she was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center to be medically evaluated.
Foster was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug and an old misdemeanor trespassing charge.
“We have also contacted federal authorities since it involved an explosive device,” Johnson said.
Foster is no stranger to law enforcement. The sheriff said Foster has been charged with numerous things, ranging from armed robbery to possession of narcotics.
