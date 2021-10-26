SALTILLO • When a 3-month-old premature infant stopped breathing in late August, a 911 dispatcher was able to keep the father calm and talk him through the situation until medical personnel could arrive.
On Monday, Lee County 911 and the family formally recognized the work of that dispatcher, Edward Jernigan, and the Saltillo Fire Department.
Dixie and Kevin Jameson's fraternal twins were not due until Aug. 29. Instead, the boy and girl came 15 weeks early. Piper and Bentley weighed just 1 pound 8 ounces when they were born May 15. The brother and sister spent the next three months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the women's hospital.
By the time the pair had reached about 6 pounds, they were ready to go home. But before they were discharged, the parents had to go through a quick lesson in infant CPR.
"It's part of the discharge regimen. I didn't think I would even have to use it," said Kevin Jameson. "Then 15 hours later, this happened."
The family got to go home at 5 p.m. on Aug. 25. At 9 the next morning, Piper stopped breathing, and the family quickly called 911.
"One of the first questions we ask everyone is how old is the patient," Jernigan said. "When I found out how young she was, I quickly switched to neonatal care mode."
The first step was to clear the phlegm out of the infant's airway. She took a couple of breaths, but then stopped.
The dispatcher calmly reminded the father to only use two fingers to do chest compressions. And to cover the child's mouth and nose with his mouth to give two quick breaths. During CPR, more phlegm came up and had to be cleared.
After two of the longest minutes of chest compression and breathing, the child suddenly started breathing on her own.
"When we could hear the baby crying, it was such a relief," Jernigan said. "Crying is definitely a good sign, because that means they are taking full breaths."
About the same time, the Saltillo Fire Department arrived and took over and closely monitored the child.
"Any time a child is involved, there is a heightened sense of urgency among first responders," said Saltillo Fire Chief Mark Nowell. "Everyone was very calm when we arrived."
Jameson was quick to praise the dispatcher and give Jernigan credit for keeping him calm.
"That reassuring voice on the phone was a big help," Jameson said. "It all happened so quick, I didn't have time to think. I took Edward's words of wisdom."
It only when he was in the ambulance carrying his daughter to the hospital that the adrenaline began to wear off and he understood both what had, and what could have, happened.
Dixie Jameson said the incident was caused by reflux. After the doctor's changed the formula, they haven't had any problems.
In the two months since their harrowing morning, Piper and Bentley had both put on more than 4 pounds each and are quickly approaching 11 pounds.
While still a little underweight for infants their age, both are quickly catching up to a weight that would be considered normal.
"I don't think we'll have any problem doing that," she said. "We don't miss a meal."