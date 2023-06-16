TUPELO — An incident that led to the arrest of a candidate for Lee County office spawned from a years-long land dispute, according to court records.
The affidavit, released by the Lee County Justice Court shows Richard O. Wilson, who is running as an independent in the District 5 supervisor race, was arrested after allegedly pointing a revolver at his neighbor, James Winters, while he was cutting hay. The affidavit reports the incident stems from an ongoing land dispute the two are currently going through the Lee County Chancery Court.
Wilson was released from the Lee County Jail on a $600 bond Wednesday.
Court documents show litigation spanning three years, with the original complaint filed by Wilson in June 2020.
The complaint claimed Winters encroached on 20 feet of property on the northwest end and 17 feet of property on the southwest end of Wilson's acreage. Winters countered that his survey showed Wilson encroached on almost 17 feet and a little under 10 feet of his property.
Winters filed the affidavit and an offense report with the Lee County Sheriff's Office on June 4. Three days later, on June 7, Winter’s lawyer George Dent, on behalf of Justin Winters, who was also named in the suit, filed a cease and desist motion after Wilson allegedly sprayed herbicide on the disputed property.
Attached to the filing was a letter that claimed Winters was open to a “reasonable offer” to resolve the dispute.
Court filings also show incumbent County Surveyor Carl Scherff and his opponent Blaine Holiday were asked to take depositions for the case. Chancery Court Judge Jacqueline Mask is presiding over the dispute.
Wilson has a plea date court appearance set for July 5 for the Tuesday arrest.
