TUPELO • It will cost more than $100,000 to fix the broken electronic locks at the Lee County Jail.
Until a new control panel can be located and installed, correction officers will have to go old school – using keys to open the secure steel doors at the more than 25-year-old facility.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said there has been trouble with the locks and the electronic panels that control them for at least a decade. The jail is designed so that jailers in the central control room can open and close doors into and out of the secure facility from their remote location.
The newest problems started Saturday, April 30, with the failure of the panel that controls the exterior doors leading into the jail.
“It has affected medical, central control, all exterior doors and the fence gates,” Johnson said. “It affects some holding cells in booking, but it does not affect the main secure areas where the inmates are.”
Because the panels and components are a quarter-century old, it is getting harder and harder to find replacements. It took nearly a week to find someone to replace the panel, but the actual costs are not known.
“From what I have gathered, it will cost in excess of $100,000 for the panel,” Johnson told the Daily Journal Friday afternoon. “It has been declared an emergency expenditure, so we won’t have to go through the bidding process.”
While the emergency status will allow the county to act quickly, they have no timeline on when the problem will be repaired.
Until that time, jailers will have to use the large keys to manually unlock the doors to let officers and prisoners into the back of the jail to get to booking. The keys will also be needed when prisoners are released, to open the series of doors between the secure area and the freedom of the jail lobby.
The sheriff said, for the most part, the jailers will not have to carry the keys into secure areas where prisoners are housed. That was not the case four years ago.
In 2018, a similar control panel went out leading to situations where guards were accidentally locked inside secured areas with prisoners. For more than half that year, all the interior doors leading to the pods that house prisoners had to be manually locked and unlocked. That also meant jailers were entering inmate pods with keys on them, presenting a major security risk.
In August 2018, the Lee County Board of Supervisors paid $80,000 to fix faulty locks.
Johnson said problems with the electronic control panels began appearing in 2012. He hoped to replace all of them at that time but was unable.
“Eventually we will have to replace the entire system piece by piece,” Johnson said. “We are still working diligently to make sure the public, our staff and the inmates are safe.”
In recent years, there have been several efforts by supervisors to replace, repair or renovate the aging jail. In July 2021, the supervisors announced their intention to issue up to $85 million in bonds to construct a $50 million jail, plus $35 million for administrative buildings for the sheriff's department, upgrade at the county library and a new E911 system.
Two weeks ago, supervisors quietly rescinded their intention, saying they were waiting for more concrete figures before strapping the taxpayers with that much debt. Officials aid next year’s county elections played no role in withdrawing the bond intent.