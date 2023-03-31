TUPELO – A circuit judge slashed the bond of a woman accused of traveling more than 400 miles to south Lee County last month to kidnap three small children.
Shelia Michelle Hood, 50, of Gray, Kentucky, argued that she was being illegally detained and that the $250,000 bond set by Lee County Justice Court was “totally excessive” in a petition filed March 23 by Tupelo attorney James Moore. The petition asked circuit court to set a reasonable bond.
On March 29, Senior Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk signed an order reducing the bond to $50,000. She was able to make that bond and was released from the Lee County Adult Jail March 30 at 1:15 p.m.
During her initial appearance 10 days earlier, Hood said she had breast cancer and wanted to get back to Kentucky to get her affairs in order.
Douglas Mills, 52; Vanessa Cox, 45; and Hood, all of Kentucky; allegedly drove to Mississippi and took Mills’ three biological grandchildren on the morning of March 7. The three adults and the three juvenile victims then headed back to eastern Kentucky. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled them over between Knoxville and the Tennessee-Kentucky state line. All three waived extradition and were returned to Lee County on March 17.
A person close to the investigation described the women as Mills’ ex-wife and his new girlfriend. A photo on one of Hood’s Facebook pages shows the children taken from Lee County.
Mills is charged with breaking and entering an inhabited dwelling and three counts of kidnapping. He remains in the Lee County Jail on a $1 million bond. Cox and Hood were each charged with one count of kidnapping. Cox remains incarcerated on a $250,000 bond.
