TUPELO – About a week after they waived extradition, three kidnapping suspects were returned to Lee County Friday night.
Records show that Douglas Mills, Vanessa Hensley Cox and Shelia Michelle Hood were released from the Campbell County Tennessee Detention Center around lunchtime on Friday, March 17. Lee County deputy sheriffs and the suspects then began the seven-hour trip from Jacksboro, Tennessee, (near Knoxville) to Tupelo.
They were booked into the Lee County Jail around 9 p.m. the same night.
The suspects are accused of traveling from eastern Kentucky and kidnapping Mills' three grandchildren – ages 2, 6 and 8 – at gunpoint from their Shannon area home on March 7. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over the suspects the same evening more than 400 miles from Shannon and took them into custody without incident.
Mills, 52, of Barbourville, Kentucky, is charged with home invasion and three counts of kidnapping. Cox, 45, of Flat Lick, Kentucky, and Hood, 50, of Gray, Kentucky, are each charged with one count of kidnapping. Information regarding the relationship between Mills and the two women has not be released.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.