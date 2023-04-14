TUPELO – A pair of secret indictments led to the Thursday arrest of a Lee County man and woman, charged with the death of passengers in cars they were driving.
The Tupelo Police Department served a capias warrant for culpable negligence manslaughter on Channing Penson, 31, of Pull Tight Road, Saltillo, for a May 24, 2021 single-car wreck on Highway 45 near Barnes Crossing Road. A 22-year-old male who was a passenger in the car died May 31, 2021 from injuries in the wreck.
The Lee County Grand Jury issued a capias warrant on June 30, 2022 with a bond amount of $30,000. Penson was booked into the Lee County Jail Thursday, April 13 at 10:22 a.m. He was released on bond less than three hours later.
The same day, police served a capias warrant on Patsy Ann Anderson, 50, of Lawndale Drive, Tupelo, for aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death. The charge comes from an Aug. 25, 2022 wreck on North Gloster Street near McCullough Boulevard. A 58-year-old male passenger died from his injuries.
The warrant carried a $20,000 bond issued by the grand jury. Anderson spent just less than four hours in the county jail before she posted bond and was released.
Both cases are awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.