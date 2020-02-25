TUPELO • The Lee County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate a shooting incident at a tire shop in the Skyline community that resulted in one death and one injury.
According to a statement released by the sheriff's department Tuesday afternoon, Terrance Shumpert and Clyde Wallace both sustained gunshot wound injuries when law enforcement officials arrived to the area.
Shumpert, a 23-year-old man from Tupelo, was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center where he later died. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Shumpert's body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.
Wallace was also transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery, according to the sheriff's department. The condition of Wallace is unknown.
A person has been detained in connection with the shooting, but he has not been identified or charged with a crime as of Tuesday afternoon.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson previously told the Daily Journal that law enforcement officials believed the person detained was responsible for some part of the shooting.
The shooting took place at A+ Tires on Highway 178 in the Skyline community.
Law enforcement officials believe that the violence stemmed from a verbal altercation in the tire shop that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. The sheriff's department has collected evidence at the scene and recovered two weapons.
"The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury once the investigation is complete," the press release said.