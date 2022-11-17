TUPELO — Three days after the president of the Lee County NAACP chapter said he had a video of two students in a sex act at a county school, law enforcement have confiscated his phone as part of an active investigation.
Charles Moore made the comments Monday night at a Lee County School Board meeting, where he appeared before the board asking for changes in the leadership at Shannon High School to help raise test scores and improve what he considers problems with discipline and student safety.
During the discussion, he said community members have made allegations to him that students were having consensual sex at the school. He also said he had heard of allegations of attempted sexual assaults at Shannon High School. Moore then announced he had proof on his phone.
“I’ve got one video now if you’d like to see it, two young teenagers in there having oral sex in a classroom in Shannon High School,” Moore said.
School board president Sherry Mask asked, “Why is there even a video if there was just two people in there?”
Moore said students and young people record nearly everything they do.
At one point, he asked school board member Pam Tharp if she wanted to see the video. While she declined, law enforcement did want to see it and confiscated the phone.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed to the Daily Journal on Thursday that his office has the phone.
“No charges have been filed against anyone at this point. Our office is conducting an investigation that required us to seize the phone,” Johnson said. “We normally don’t tell the media when we are executing search warrants, but we did execute a search warrant at his house today.”
Over the last year, Moore has been vocal in his complaints about the condition of district buildings in the southern portion of Lee County, along with discipline issues and student safety issues, particularly at Shannon High School. He has asked the board and Lee County Superintendent Coke Magee for a change in leadership at the school.
The board told Moore to send his requests for changes in the district to them via email.
Moore could not be reached for comment.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.