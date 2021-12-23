TUPELO • Lee County authorities are actively searching for two men in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left a Plantersville man dead.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the men -- described as persons of interest -- are in their 20s, one white and one biracial.
"They were driving a white Dodge Charger with some sort of white flashing light of some type on the dash," Johnson said. "They were either posing as or (gave the appearance of being in law enforcement).
"We need to find out who they are and their involvement in this."
It is unknown if the flashing lights were only white or also blue to mimic law enforcement. Johnson refused to take questions for more details at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
"We will not take any questions at this time due to no one being in custody," Johnson said. "This is an ongoing investigation and there is pertinent information that we do not want to get out there that only someone involved in the crime would have."
The sheriff did release more information about the victim. He said someone called 911 Dec. 22 around 2 p.m. to say "an accident, shooting or incident" took place at a residence south of Plantersville on County Road 746. The responding deputies found an adult male with numerous gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the house. He was laying in the bath tub and pronounced dead on the scene.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Justin Mayfield, 39, of County Road 746, Plantersville. His body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office in Pearl for an autopsy.
While the sheriff would not answer questions about a possible motive, the shooting appears to be drug-related.
Deputies and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit processed the scene and recovered a multitude of evidence, including weapons, a large amount of marijuana and large amounts of cash.
"We were able to talk to several people who were at the scene or had left the scene," Johnson said.
After releasing information on the crime Wednesday afternoon, the department started getting calls. Johnson said there are currently running down information from those calls but have not been able to locate the occupants of the Charger yet.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.